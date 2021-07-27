Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Repligen updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.710-$2.780 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.71-2.78 EPS.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $17.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.45. The company had a trading volume of 26,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,204. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.99 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen has a 1 year low of $135.23 and a 1 year high of $228.84.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total value of $50,402.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,467,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $122,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,580.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,741. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

