Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.01.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC set a $11.01 price target on Repsol and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of REPYY opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20. Repsol has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repsol will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a $0.7158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

