Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 27th (AEGXF, AZMCF, BADFF, CR, FFIV, FXNC, HAS, HMCBF, KRKNF, MEDP)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2021

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, July 27th:

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$37.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $110.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $229.00 to $248.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$51.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $120.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target increased by Truist from $100.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$47.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.00 to C$0.90. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its price target raised by Truist from $193.00 to $200.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$47.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) had its target price boosted by Truist from $75.00 to $90.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) had its price target raised by Truist from $175.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$22.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.