Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 27th (AEGXF, AZMCF, BADFF, CR, FFIV, FXNC, HAS, HMCBF, KRKNF, MEDP)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, July 27th:

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF)

had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$37.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $110.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $229.00 to $248.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$51.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $120.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target increased by Truist from $100.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$47.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.00 to C$0.90. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its price target raised by Truist from $193.00 to $200.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$47.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) had its target price boosted by Truist from $75.00 to $90.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) had its price target raised by Truist from $175.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$22.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

