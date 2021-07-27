Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 27th (AGRX, AIMC, AJG, AMP, APAM, BAS, BIIB, BOOT, CBK, CDNS)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, July 27th:

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $140.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €81.00 ($95.29) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $435.00 to $427.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $359.00 to $423.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $90.00 to $97.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €7.50 ($8.82) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $162.00 to $166.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $168.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $114.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $140.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €87.00 ($102.35) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €154.00 ($181.18) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $57.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $119.00 to $120.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $120.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $47.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $223.00 to $235.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $233.00 to $234.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $252.00 to $264.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $46.00 to $42.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $63.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $3.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $28.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$63.50 to C$61.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €96.00 ($112.94) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €99.00 ($116.47) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $21.50 to $22.50. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $284.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $70.00 to $66.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $384.00 to $385.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $108.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $14.00 to $12.50. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $165.00 to $175.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $84.00 to $91.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $90.00 to $102.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its target price boosted by Argus from $84.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $86.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $10.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $183.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its target price trimmed by Chardan Capital from $100.00 to $95.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $223.00 to $238.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price increased by Argus from $490.00 to $550.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $100.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $16.00 to $16.50. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $100.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $119.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €142.00 ($167.06) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €80.00 ($94.12) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target raised by Stephens from $566.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $78.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $114.00 to $124.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $126.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $102.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $95.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $235.00 to $280.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $19.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from $60.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $17.75 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $812.00 to $768.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $820.00 to $825.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $718.00 to $745.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $736.00 to $764.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $590.00 to $660.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $385.00 to $445.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) had its target price increased by Stephens from $21.50 to $22.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) was given a C$50.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

