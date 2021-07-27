Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for QCR (QCRH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for QCR (NASDAQ: QCRH):

7/22/2021 – QCR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

7/21/2021 – QCR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

7/14/2021 – QCR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

7/8/2021 – QCR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

7/6/2021 – QCR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

QCR stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.92. 2,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.46. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $759.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.17.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 16,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of QCR by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 9.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of QCR by 0.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 155,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in QCR in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

