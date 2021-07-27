Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Mplx (MPLX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mplx (NYSE: MPLX):

7/26/2021 – Mplx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $27.96 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/21/2021 – Mplx had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Mplx had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at US Capital Advisors.

7/16/2021 – Mplx was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/24/2021 – Mplx had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Mplx had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $31.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Mplx by 5.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

