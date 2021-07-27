Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July, 27th (BYDDY, CPPMF, FFIV, KOF, NI, TELL, TGB, TGP, TISI, TM)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, July 27th:

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $285.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $210.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NiSource plans to invest $40 billion in the long-term utility infrastructure modernization program. The ongoing investments will further enhance the reliability of natural gas and electric operations and help the company offer efficient services to its expanding customer base. Also, the utility continues to add clean power assets. Moreover, nearly 75% of its investment is recouped within 18 months through rate hikes, which provides necessary funds to strengthen its infrastructure. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, the utility is exposed to variability in cash flows associated with volatility in natural gas prices. Despite efforts made to maintain its assets, the old machineries may turn defunct and cause unplanned outages. Also, any delay in completion of capital projects is likely to increase its costs.”

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Team (NYSE:TISI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Team, Inc. is a professional, full-service provider of specialty industrial services. Team’s current industrial service offering encompasses on-stream leak repair, hot tapping, fugitive emissions monitoring, field machining, technical bolting, field valve repair, NDE inspection and field heat treating. All these services are required in maintaining high temperature, high pressure piping systems and vessels utilized extensively in the refining, petrochemical, power, pipeline, and other heavy industries. Team’s inspection services also serve the aerospace and automotive industries. “

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $206.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Japanese auto giant is one of the world’s leading automakers, with an array of brands including Toyota, Lexus and Scion, which position it for solid prospects. Toyota’s upbeat fiscal 2022 guidance is likely to buoy investors’ confidence. The firm projects fiscal 2022 operating income to be ¥2.5 trillion, up 13.8% year over year, which is encouraging. The company's sharp focus on electric vehicles (EVs) and driverless cars offer ample growth visibility. In fact, Toyota aims to generate 40% of its global sales from EVs by 2025 and 70% by 2030.Strategic collaborations with Subaru and Mazda are likely to aid Toyota's ambitious e-mobility goals. The company is also signing collaboration agreements with Uber and Pony.ai and others to develop the autonomous car technology. Thus, the stock is viewed as a lucrative bet.”

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

