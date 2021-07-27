Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: ASAZY):

7/22/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

7/20/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/20/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/20/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/20/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

7/20/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/7/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/24/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/21/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/18/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/9/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ASAZY opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.84.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 17.63%. On average, analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

