Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Marston’s (MARS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Marston’s (LON: MARS):

7/23/2021 – Marston’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Marston’s had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

6/22/2021 – Marston’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of MARS traded up GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 83.55 ($1.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,582. The firm has a market capitalization of £551.73 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.28. Marston’s PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 89.54.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

