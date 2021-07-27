Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Shares Bought by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) by 19,444.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,934,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925,014 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 7.34% of Research Solutions worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Research Solutions during the first quarter worth $54,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 71.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Research Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Research Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.35 price objective on the stock.

In other Research Solutions news, Chairman Peter Derycz sold 156,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $470,943.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Marc Nissan sold 33,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $81,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 519,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,631.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,717 shares of company stock worth $967,158. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Research Solutions stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,111. Research Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.63.

Research Solutions Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

