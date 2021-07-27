Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. Resonant has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 129.19% and a negative net margin of 906.70%. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Resonant will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Resonant by 402.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 52,740 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Resonant by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Resonant by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Resonant by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

