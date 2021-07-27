RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Short Interest Down 87.5% in July

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the June 30th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
RespireRx Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.03 on Tuesday. 656,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,560. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04.
