Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$83.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$97.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

QSR stock traded down C$0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$81.59. The stock had a trading volume of 137,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,241. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$81.54. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$67.77 and a 1-year high of C$87.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.05 billion and a PE ratio of 38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.0899998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.666 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 97.80%.

In other news, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total value of C$2,310,427.81. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total transaction of C$879,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,001,694.68.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

