Reviewing Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) & Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvera Communications 19.01% 11.56% 6.02% Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 7.67% 9.11% 3.94%

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvera Communications 19.01% 11.56% 6.02% Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 7.67% 9.11% 3.94%

0.0% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 0 1 2 0 2.67

Dividends

Nuvera Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuvera Communications and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvera Communications $64.91 million 1.92 $9.84 million N/A N/A Nippon Telegraph and Telephone $112.68 billion 0.86 $8.61 billion N/A N/A

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications.

Volatility & Risk

Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc. operates as a diversified communications company. It offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network. The company also provides video services, including commercial TV programming, internet protocol television, and cable television services, and video-on-demand services; high speed Internet to business and residential customers; e-mail and managed services comprising web hosting and design, online file back up, and online file storage; directory assistance, operator service, and long distance private lines; directory publishing, bill processing, and other customer services; and fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions, as well as sells and services customer premise equipment. In addition, it is involved in the retail sale and service of cellular phones and accessories through Telespire, a wireless provider. As of December 31, 2020, the company served 20,170 access lines in the Minnesota communities of Bellechester, Courtland, Elko, Evan, Goodhue, Hanska, Hutchinson, Klossner, Litchfield, Mazeppa, New Market, New Ulm, Prior Lake, Redwood Falls, Sanborn, Savage, Searles, Sleepy Eye, Springfield, and White Rock, as well as the adjacent rural areas of Blue Earth, Brown, Goodhue, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Redwood, Rice, Scott and Wabasha counties in south central Minnesota. It also serves the community of Aurelia, Iowa as well as the adjacent rural areas surrounding Aurelia. The company was formerly known as New Ulm Telecom, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvera Communications, Inc. in June 2018. Nuvera Communications, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others. The Regional Communications division offers domestic intra-prefectural communication services such as fixed voice-related, Internet protocol (IP), and packet communications services; and sells telecommunications equipment. The Long Distance and International Communications division deals with the domestic intra-prefectural and international communications, and system integration services. The Mobile Communications division provides the mobile voice-related, IP, and packet communications services. The Data Communications division covers the system integration and network system services. The Other division engages in the real estate, finance, engineering, system integration and data processing services, and development of technologies and shared operations. The company was founded on August 1, 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

