Revolution Populi Price Reaches $0.0181 on Major Exchanges (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $21.76 million and $249,218.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

