Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given New $75.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $69.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.79. Revolve Group has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $9,290,965.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,915.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,831,376 shares of company stock valued at $105,868,967 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 22,512 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 16,148 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 3,017.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 60,340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,000. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

