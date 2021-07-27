Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Stake Lessened by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC cut its stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 159.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 127,529 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,291,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,984,000 after buying an additional 73,698 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 15.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 149.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 66,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexnord alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

Shares of NYSE:RXN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,568. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $53.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.43.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

In other Rexnord news, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $804,706.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $6,341,919.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,226.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.