Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the June 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RNMBY traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.47. 2,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297. Rheinmetall has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $22.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

