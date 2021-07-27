Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, an increase of 484.1% from the June 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 672,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RIGMF traded up 0.00 on Tuesday, hitting 0.05. 81,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,971. Ridgestone Mining has a 12-month low of 0.04 and a 12-month high of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 0.07.

Get Ridgestone Mining alerts:

Ridgestone Mining Company Profile

Ridgestone Mining Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration of precious and base metals deposits in the United States and Mexico. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cimarron Gold Property that consists of 13 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 74.41 hectares located in Nye County, Nevada, the United States; and holds a 100% interest in the Rebeico Gold-Copper project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ridgestone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ridgestone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.