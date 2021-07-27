Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RTMVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Rightmove from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Rightmove currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

RTMVY stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,127. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $18.61.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

