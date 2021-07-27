RingCentral (RNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect RingCentral to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect RingCentral to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $271.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1,086.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.86.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total transaction of $41,860.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,946,852.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total transaction of $191,465.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,452,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,262,038. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

