Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the June 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS RYES traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 36,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,776. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.48. Rise Gold has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.83.
Rise Gold Company Profile
See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.