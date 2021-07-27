Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the June 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RYES traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 36,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,776. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.48. Rise Gold has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.83.

Rise Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp.

