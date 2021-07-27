Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Societe Generale

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RHHBY. Barclays set a $46.42 price target on shares of Roche and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

Shares of RHHBY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.36. Roche has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Roche in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roche by 55.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Roche by 58.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Roche by 135.1% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche in the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

