Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.100-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.09 billion-$7.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.01 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $270.31.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $297.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $300.09.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,890 shares of company stock worth $9,440,744 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

