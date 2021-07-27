ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Down 90.5% in July

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ROHCY remained flat at $$44.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 635. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32. ROHM has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28.

Get ROHM alerts:

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $907.93 million for the quarter. ROHM had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 5.18%.

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensors and MEMS, digital power, display drivers, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.