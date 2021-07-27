Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Position Increased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of Roku worth $27,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roku by 152.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 39.3% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $15,142,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,469 shares of company stock valued at $131,133,300 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $6.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $472.57. The company had a trading volume of 107,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,899. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.21 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 619.15 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $386.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

