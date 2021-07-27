Rollins, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

Rollins has raised its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ROL stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.15. 1,407,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,395. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59. Rollins has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Rollins’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

