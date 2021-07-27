Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 131,933 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,933 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.52% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $10,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

IYE opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $30.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.47.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

