Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.32% of Brinker International worth $10,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $631,491,000 after buying an additional 29,394 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,148,000 after buying an additional 534,823 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,618,000 after buying an additional 61,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,415,000 after buying an additional 71,334 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 660,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,901,000 after buying an additional 60,834 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EAT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

NYSE EAT opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,920,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,303 shares of company stock worth $9,903,460 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.