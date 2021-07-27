Royal Bank of Canada Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $745.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $718.00 to $745.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TSLA. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $536.85.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $657.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $633.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 657.62, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $633.54. Tesla has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,925 shares of company stock valued at $15,183,184 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after buying an additional 1,012,360 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 108.7% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $53,434,000 after buying an additional 995,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 217.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after acquiring an additional 566,506 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

