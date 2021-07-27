Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$50.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.50 to C$49.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.38.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

TSE AP.UN traded up C$0.97 on Tuesday, reaching C$46.26. The stock had a trading volume of 60,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,886. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 17.97. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$31.50 and a 12-month high of C$46.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.