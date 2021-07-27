Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 1,860 by UBS Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RDSB. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,942 ($25.37).

LON:RDSB traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,372.80 ($17.94). 4,994,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,824,450. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,372.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of £107.18 billion and a PE ratio of -9.17.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

