Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Short Interest Down 96.7% in July

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the June 30th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 184,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 19,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

RVT stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. Royce Value Trust has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

