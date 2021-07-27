Rune Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $478,402.00 (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for $99.43 or 0.00261517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $478,402.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded up 99.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00036538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00104174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00127305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,069.07 or 1.00128713 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $307.96 or 0.00809988 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,500 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

