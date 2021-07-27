Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.91

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$34.91 and last traded at C$34.90, with a volume of 9525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$33.54.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$885.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$826.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.9972627 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is presently 100.33%.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total transaction of C$1,291,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,044,717.18. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,398,920.

About Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

