Sabre Insurance Group’s (SBRE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 257 ($3.36) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.87% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 14th.
Shares of LON SBRE opened at GBX 259.25 ($3.39) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 260.74. The firm has a market cap of £648.13 million and a PE ratio of 16.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03).
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
