Sabre Insurance Group’s (SBRE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 257 ($3.36) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of LON SBRE opened at GBX 259.25 ($3.39) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 260.74. The firm has a market cap of £648.13 million and a PE ratio of 16.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03).

In other news, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton acquired 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £895.23 ($1,169.62). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter sold 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total transaction of £10,990.08 ($14,358.61). Insiders bought 516 shares of company stock valued at $134,675 over the last ninety days.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

