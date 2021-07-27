Sabre (SABR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sabre to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. Sabre has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $280,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,270 shares in the company, valued at $15,341,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $674,338.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,888. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SABR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.