Safe Haven Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $9.75 million and $2.14 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 200.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.67 or 0.00887096 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

