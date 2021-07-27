SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $16.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,273.62 or 0.99663229 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00030175 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.07 or 0.01013138 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.03 or 0.00349022 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.24 or 0.00378187 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005854 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00069298 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004328 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.