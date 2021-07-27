SafePal Trading Up 32.9% This Week (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. SafePal has a market capitalization of $95.03 million and approximately $20.94 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafePal has traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar. One SafePal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00043472 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002264 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002489 BTC.

About SafePal

SafePal (CRYPTO:SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

Buying and Selling SafePal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

