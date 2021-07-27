Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $385.94

Saga plc (LON:SAGA)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 385.94 ($5.04) and traded as low as GBX 331.40 ($4.33). Saga shares last traded at GBX 354.20 ($4.63), with a volume of 585,567 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 585 ($7.64) target price on shares of Saga in a report on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a market cap of £496.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.91, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 385.94.

In related news, insider Euan Sutherland purchased 51,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.04) per share, for a total transaction of £197,859.74 ($258,505.02). Also, insider Gareth J. Hoskin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($25,476.87).

Saga Company Profile (LON:SAGA)

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

