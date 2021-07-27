Sana Biotechnology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SANA) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 3rd

Sana Biotechnology’s (NASDAQ:SANA) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sana Biotechnology had issued 23,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $587,500,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sana Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sana Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

SANA opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a PE ratio of -1.56. Sana Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). Equities analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $251,000. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

