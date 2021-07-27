Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) Short Interest Update

Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 1,441,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,775,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SANP stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 118,865,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,433,313. Santo Mining has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

Get Santo Mining alerts:

About Santo Mining

Santo Mining Corp. engages in the operation of an internet portal for dentists and patients that enables access to dental information. The company was founded on July 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Doral, FL.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Santo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.