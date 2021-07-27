SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €142.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €142.00 ($167.06) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.75% from the company’s previous close.

SAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €132.75 ($156.18).

ETR:SAP opened at €117.60 ($138.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €118.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. SAP has a 12-month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 12-month high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

