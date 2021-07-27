SAP (NYSE:SAP) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $162.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oddo Bhf cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.40.
Shares of SAP opened at $138.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. SAP has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 33.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 104,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after buying an additional 26,070 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 41.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after buying an additional 27,548 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 3.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 7.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SAP
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
