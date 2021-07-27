SAP (NYSE:SAP) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $162.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oddo Bhf cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP opened at $138.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. SAP has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SAP will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 33.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 104,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after buying an additional 26,070 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 41.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after buying an additional 27,548 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 3.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 7.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.