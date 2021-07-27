Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 10,184 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $11,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,943,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,010,000 after acquiring an additional 722,054 shares during the last quarter. Minot Capital LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,954,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,700,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,382,000 after acquiring an additional 132,188 shares during the last quarter.

ACWI traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $101.19. 81,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,776. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.31. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $102.60.

