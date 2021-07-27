Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 422 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,028 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. XXEC Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.09. The company had a trading volume of 173,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,628,520. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,721.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

