Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 2,231 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter.

MUB remained flat at $$117.83 during trading on Tuesday. 23,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,030. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

