Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 3,205 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in V.F. by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,808,000 after buying an additional 11,573,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,785,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 39.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,556 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,701,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

VFC stock remained flat at $$83.25 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 54,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,336. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.82. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 80.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

