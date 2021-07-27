Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,400.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,644,000 after acquiring an additional 140,581 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,718.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after purchasing an additional 125,269 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,165,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $8,382,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,905,000.

Shares of RYT traded down $4.88 on Tuesday, hitting $290.50. 209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,179. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $200.05 and a one year high of $295.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.74.

